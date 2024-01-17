First snowfall of the season in Metro Vancouver saw schools closed and flights impacted on Wednesday morning as weather experts predicted heavy snowfall and frigid winds sweeping across the Pacific Coast Canadian city.

As Western Canada is emerging from blast of arctic temperatures over the weekend, federal meteorologists forecast 10 to 15 centimeters (4-6 inches) of snow and a wind chill of minus 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Vancouver International Airport said weather conditions had some impact to its flight schedules. Some flights were canceled at the airport, according to flight tracking service.The federal weather agency also warned of hazardous conditions in the Fraser Valley due to winter storm.