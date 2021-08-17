Delta strain now dominant Covid-19 variant of concern in Manitoba

Covid-19 delta variant, which has driven fourth waves of the pandemic around the world, is now the dominant variant of concern among COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, a provincial spokesperson said in an email.

During the last week of July, delta or B.1.617.2 variant cases made up 33.7 per cent of variant of concern cases in Manitoba. Alpha variant cases, also known as B.1.1.7, which were previously the most common variant in the province, made up 20.5 per cent.

As of Friday, the last time the data was updated, there were eight deaths linked to the delta variant in Manitoba, the online variant dashboard says.

The province also has reported three cases of a delta subvariant called AY.3, which is sometimes called “delta plus.” One of those cases was considered active on Friday.

The highly contagious delta variant has been the driving force behind a fourth wave of the pandemic in several countries, including the United States, where some regions have reimposed mask mandates due to climbing cases and hospitalizations.

In light of this, some have criticized the province for getting rid of many of its pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, saying Manitoba will most likely be in the same situation this fall.