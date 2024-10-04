City of Surrey Wins Seven Prestigious Awards for Signature Events

The City of Surrey is proud to announce that Surrey Tree Lighting Festival 2023 and Fusion Festival 2023 have won a total of seven national and international awards this year. The awards were presented by the International Live Events Association (ILEA), the principal association representing creative event professionals globally, and the Canadian Special Events Awards, Canada’s premier recognition program for the event and meeting industry.

“These prestigious awards are a testament to the creativity, hard work, and passion of our community and of our staff,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Fusion Festival truly highlight the spirit of our city — where diversity, inclusion, and innovation come together to create unforgettable experiences for all. We are incredibly proud of these achievements and are excited to continue building a vibrant cultural landscape for our residents and visitors.”

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival received the Best Public Event Award from ILEA’s Vancouver Chapter. This award recognizes the festival’s inaugural expansion to a two-day event in 2023. Now entering its 14th year, Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will return to Surrey Civic Plaza for two days on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Performers and activities will be announced in late-October.

Surrey Fusion Festival 2023 received the following awards:

Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a Public Event (ILEA)

Best Innovation for a Public Event (ILEA)

Best Public Multi-Day Event (ILEA)

Best Public Event (ILEA, Vancouver Chapter)

Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a Public Event (ILEA, Vancouver Chapter)

Best Event for a City or Municipality – Community Impact (Canadian Special Event Awards)

Since its inception in 2008, Surrey Fusion Festival now boasts 15 awards, underscoring its significant impact locally and internationally.

Applications are now open for holiday market vendors, non-profits, exhibitors, sponsors and performers to participate in Surrey Tree Lighting Festival 2024. Apply today at surreytreelighting.ca.