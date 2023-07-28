B.C. RCMP arrest massage therapist on multiple sex assaults

A massage therapist is facing multiple sexual assault charges for what police in Surrey say are allegations that span a 16-year period.

RCMP say they first received a report in November 2021 about alleged sexual assaults occurring in 2016 and 2017 involving massage therapist Leonard Krekic.

Police say the assault complaints came from clients receiving massage treatments from Krekic, and the force’s special victims unit stepped in and found several other alleged victims.

RCMP say the claims date back to 2001 and up to April 2017, when Krekic was working at a clinic on 136A Street in Surrey and then when he later moved to a clinic in Penticton.

Investigators say eight sexual assault charges against the 51-year-old man were laid on July 10, and they later arrested him on the warrant.

Police say Krekic was released under the condition that he doesn’t work as a masseuse or fitness trainer, and they are asking anyone who may have more information to contact the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.