Search
HomeUncategorizedB.C. minimum wage increases from $16.75 to $17.40 an hour on June 1

B.C. minimum wage increases from $16.75 to $17.40 an hour on June 1

Uncategorized

Published on

By TAS NEWS
spot_img

On June 1, 2024, the general minimum wageincreases from $16.75 to $17.40 an hour.

The 3.9% increase also applies to minimum-wage rates forresident caretakers, live-in home- support workers and live-in camp leaders. The increase will help approximately 240,000 workers who currently earn less than $17.40 per hour.

On Dec. 31, 2024, the minimum piece rates for the hand-harvesting of the 15 crops specified in the Employment Standards Regulation will also increase by the same percentage.

Government has made regular, gradual increases to the minimumwage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses. This is the third year that the adjustment reflects government’s commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

In February 2024, government amended the Employment Standards Act so that future increases to the minimum rates will happen automatically, based on the previous year’s averageinflation rate for B.C. This will provide certainty andpredictability for workers and employers. Minimum-wageearners will be able to count on increases that keep pace with inflation.

Latest articles

Uncategorized

Sudan Archives and Malkit Singh to Headline Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, announces SudanArchives and Malkit Singh as headliners...
Uncategorized

Thousands of skilled workers on the edge, as Canada’s immigration programs get harder

The 32-year-old web designer quit her job in Iran and essentially restarted her career...
Uncategorized

Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing

Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are...
National

Ottawa unveils national pharmacare plan

Health Minister Mark Holland released the long-awaited details of the federal government’s pharmacare plan...

More like this

Uncategorized

Sudan Archives and Malkit Singh to Headline Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, announces SudanArchives and Malkit Singh as headliners...
Uncategorized

Thousands of skilled workers on the edge, as Canada’s immigration programs get harder

The 32-year-old web designer quit her job in Iran and essentially restarted her career...
Uncategorized

Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing

Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are...

The Asian Star and Punjabi Star is your news, entertainment, music fashion newspaper and website serving Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley.
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

© The Asian Star Newspaper - Surrey, BC