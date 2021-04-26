India reporting record numbers of new Covid-19 cases

India, the country of 1.3 billion people has logged over a million new cases in past three days, bringing its Covid-19 cases totals up to 16.9 million recorded, including 192,311 deaths.

People in BC with ties to India are feeling anxious and helpless as their family members struggle to stay safe and get treatment for Covid-19, cases of which are now increasing rapidly every day.

The anxiety over the wave of infections sweeping India is only growing. There were 349,691 confirmed infections over one day this past weekend, which brought India’s total to more than 16.9 million cases, behind only the United States.

The country’s health ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in 24 hours over the weekend, pushing fatalities in the country to 192,311.