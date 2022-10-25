Rainy and blustery weather forecast for Metro Vancouver

Stretch of soggy weather is in forecast for Metro Vancouver, including rain on Halloween Monday.

From Tuesday, the weather is expected to start out cloudy, with slight chance of showers then switch to rain, with high of 11 C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The agency says wind gusts could reach up to 60 km/h near the water late this morning and this afternoon. Overnight, there’s a slight chance of showers, wind, and a low of 6 C and then Wednesday should start out with a mix of sun and cloud, wind, and a few showers, and a high of 12 C. On Thursday, expect showers, wind, and a high of 13 C followed by an overcast Friday with a high of 11 C. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday should be dry but wet overnight, and then more rain is expected on Sunday and Monday, October 31.