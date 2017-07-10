Proud moment for Western Community College GRADUATES

Western Community College felicitated its graduates in the graduation ceremony held

on June 24 at Crystal Banquet Hall. The ceremony was attended by 84 graduates

of the college with their family and friends. The students and their family members felt proud as they walked down the aisle to the beat of the traditional graduation music.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Amelia Chen from Yorkville University. The university is entering into an agreement with Western Community College to transfer

credits for the business and accounting graduates from WCC, for them to be able to complete their BBA degree from Yorkville University.

The college Chairman, Mr. Amar Singh Dhaliwal was present with his family to bless the occasion and congratulate the graduates on their success. The college President, Mr.

Gurpal Dhaliwal announced the commencement of our new programs in the IT field for September intake. He shared how the college has come a long way from offering a single

program in Health Care to offering more than 27 programs in the varied fields of business, accounting, pharmacy, health care, office administration and IT.

Western Community College is known in the community for offering

programs, which help the students to get well paid jobs. The programs are

offered at an installment based low tuition fee and

the prospective students are provided right guidance to

choose their career path. The graduate satisfaction survey conducted on this day

represents that more than 90% of the graduates of the last 6

months have already got jobs in their field of education and

they feel that their education from WCC was instrumental

in preparing them well for the job market.

To get more information about the courses offered by

WCC, visit their website www.westerncommunitycollege.

ca. The college is open 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm and is

conveniently located in the Payal Business Centre in Surrey.

(# 201, 12899 – 80th Avenue, Surrey).