White Rock residents toast self-isolation, front-line efforts

t’s getting toasty on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, as more and more residents get together – from a distance – to celebrate the efforts of their neighbours and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last weekend in White Rock, residents of the Victoria Terrace complex, who are self-isolating in an effort to help flatten the curve, emerged onto their patios with glass in hand, “to toast us staying in isolation and doing our part.”

“Kind of an Italian idea!” Malik Dillon writes in an email to Peace Arch News, referring to reports of people in that country – currently with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths of any nation in the world – gathering on their balconies to share music and applaud those working on the front lines.