White Rock mayor urges caution during relaxation of COVID-19 measures

BC’s phase-two response to the COVID-19 pandemic may be starting to kick in as of Tuesday, May 19 – but don’t expect the City of White Rock to jump on the relaxed-restriction bandwagon right away.

Mayor Darryl Walker said Tuesday’s council meeting simply marks a continuation of discussions about how to manage potential relaxation of some rules and guidelines.

“There is no plan for any type of ‘opening’ in our community,” he said. “We’ve been talking with Chief (Harley) Chappell of Semiahmoo First Nation, and there’s a feeling between us that we need to keep things closed for a little while longer and watch and wait to see how things move forward.

“The fear is that once you start opening things up people will think that it’s all over; everything’s back to normal. This is not life as normal – it’s going to be as normal as we can make it.”

As far as what he termed “the big three” – opening up White Rock’s parking, pier and the promenade – Walker said that will also be subject to continuing study and discussion by council.