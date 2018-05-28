Two fires within an hour in Clayton Heights on Saturday

Surrey firefighters were busy battling two blazes in Clayton Heights Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., emergency crews were called to a garage fire in Clayton Heights, in the 18500-block of 64A Avenue.

A Black Press freelancer said the detached garage in the rear alley suffered “extensive damage” destroying all items inside including a motorcycle.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Aftermath of a garage fire in Clayton Heights on Saturday

The freelancer said RCMP attended the scene and along with firefighters could be seen examining the exterior of the garage as a possible starting point for the fire, however, the cause is not yet known.

Then, at about 10:45 p.m., crews were called to another Clayton Heights fire.

This one was in the 18500-block of 70th Avenue.

Crews responded from the scene of the garage fire and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a boarded-up vacant home, said the freelancer.

“Firefighters tore off the plywood coverings to attack the fire, which was well seated inside the home, defensively from the exterior only,” added the freelancer. “Approximately 16 firefighters worked for several hours to bring the fire under control which spread throughout the attic. The cause of the fire is not yet known or if it is related to the garage fire less than an hour earlier and only six blocks away.”