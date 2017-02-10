Proposed Massey Bridge gets environment assessment approval

According to an Environment Ministry release, the certificate was issued because the new bridge’s construction shouldn’t cause any significant adverse effects.

The project comes with 33 conditions which include consulting with local first nations, notifying Richmond and Delta in advance of beginning work and have in place an environmental monitoring plan that addresses fisheries, drainage and vegetation. A provincial tender for Hwy. 99 site preparation between Deas Slough and Hwy. 17 in Delta closed on Wednesday.

The province’s $3.5 billion plan for a 10-lane toll bridge to replace the aging Massey Tunnel has been met with resistance from environmental groups and Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie. Metro Vancouver as a whole voted to oppose the Massey Bridge in June 2016.