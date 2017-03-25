Man killed in Abbotsford shooting

As Police were called to the home in the 3500 block of Chase Street around 4:30 pm When they arrived, they found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to hospital.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird says it appears to be a targeted shooting, but other details, including whether there are any suspects or if the victim was known to police, aren’t being revealed at this time.

“We’re so early in this. Tonight, we’ve got quite a few witnesses and door canvassing and collection of CCTV in the neighbourhood to do,” she said.

The shooting happened on the city’s west side near Townline Hill, which for some time, has been the centre of a battle between youth gangs.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.