The Abbotsford International Airshow has been cancelled for 2020. Annual event cancelled amid COVID-19.

Organizers made the announcement on Monday stating that the show will be unable to run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled to run from Aug. 7 to 9 later this summer.

In social media message the organizers say they plan to return for 2021.

It is the first time since 1998 that the airshow will not fly in the skies of Abbotsford in the summer.