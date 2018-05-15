Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Early morning fires keep fire crews busy in Surrey

Early morning fires keep fire crews busy Firefighters battled two structures fires at the same time early Monday morning. The first fire happened around 12:15 am...
Early Sunday rollover closes Highway 1 in Langley

A mini van rolled over on Highway 1 near 192nd Street early Sunday morning. The crash was in the eastbound lane, and a person was...
Elderly woman hurt in Surrey crash

A crash happened on Fraser Highway and 160th Street around 1:20am Sunday morning in which an elderly woman on a scooter was reportedly hurt....

