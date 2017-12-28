Thursday, December 28, 2017

Double homicide in Victoria home

Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide The victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Victoria were two young children, Vancouver Island Integrated...
Greater Vancouver braces for winter storms and freezing rains

Province says it’s prepared to keep region’s bridges clear as Lower Mainland braces for winter storms and freezing rains Lower Mainland residents should brace themselves...
Fire at Clayton Heights laundromat unknown

A fire started at Surrey's Clayton Heights strip mall on boxing day, Tuesday evening. The fire started at a commercial strip mall in Clayton Heights...

