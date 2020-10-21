Dr Gulzar Cheema, BC Liberal candidate for Surrey-Panorama

What the Candidates are saying

To help our readers understand the candidates running in Surrey, and what they stand for on important issues, the Asian Star Newspaper will bring to you, our readers, the candidates answers.

The Asian Star: If elected, what do you plan to do for your constituents in Surrey-Panorama? Dr Gulzar Cheema, BC Liberal candidate Surrey-Panorama: If I am elected, and the BC Liberals form a government, I plan to give the riding the best infrastructure it needs for its growing diverse population. If BC Liberals don’t form the government, than I plan to advocate for the people of this riding, making sure healthcare is in the forefront of the issues that are dealt with at the legislature. The Asian Star: In your website you say you want to make Panorama a great place to live in, ‘like it used to be’. Why do you feel it is not a great place now?

Dr Gulzar Cheema, BC Liberal candidate Surrey-Panorama: Surrey-Panorama is a great place to live in. It could be even better if we get the hospital and the Massey bridge built.