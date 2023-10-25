Wind and heavy rain across South Coast of British Columbia have resulted in tens of thousands of residents losing power. B.C. Hydro said the number of outages peaked at close to 100,000 overnight on Tuesday on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and in the Lower Mainland.

As of 8:30 a.m. PT, B.C. Hydro said about 26,000 customers remained without power, primarily in Duncan, Ladysmith, Maple Ridge and North Vancouver. Updates about the pace of restoration can be found here. Crews are expected to bring all disrupted customers back online Wednesday.

“It was heavy winds and rain that contributed to the outages and after a drought-ridden summer and early fall there was a lot of vegetation and trees that were damaged and that came down into power lines, causing outages,” said spokesperon Susie Rieder.