Search
HomeLocal NewsUnexpected warm weather brought by atmospheric river shatter temperature records in BC

Unexpected warm weather brought by atmospheric river shatter temperature records in BC

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
spot_img

18 C in Abbotsford as atmospheric river smashes heat records bringing heavy rains in BC. Unseasonable warmth brought by atmospheric river has shattered records, some almost a century old records in more than 30 BC locations, with mercury passing 18 C in Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada says daily high temperature at Vancouver airport hit 14.3 C on Monday, breaking the previous record of 13.3 C in 1940. Some records were also broken at multiple weather stations in Greater Victoria, where temperatures reached 15.3 C, surpassing the 1931 mark of 13.3 C. The mercury hit national high of 18.2 C in Abbotsford and 17.3 C in West Vancouver, both about three degrees beyond previous daily records.Meanwhile, flood and avalanche risks remain elevated throughout the province’s South Coast, where a series of atmospheric rivers have been bringing heavy rain with the warm temperatures.

Latest articles

Local News

Crash in Surrey sends one person to hospital

One person transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle struck with...
Local News

Heavy snowfall creates hazardous conditions for Metro Vancouver & Valley

First snowfall of the season in Metro Vancouver saw schools closed and flights impacted...
Local News

Semi-trucks crash at Coquihalla highway, 1 dead, 2 injured

Merritt RCMP confirming one dead after a collision on the Coquihalla Highway. ...
Local News

Snowfall warning for parts of southern BC

Heavy rain and snowfall warning issued for several regions across southern British Columbia,...

More like this

Local News

Crash in Surrey sends one person to hospital

One person transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle struck with...
Local News

Heavy snowfall creates hazardous conditions for Metro Vancouver & Valley

First snowfall of the season in Metro Vancouver saw schools closed and flights impacted...
Local News

Semi-trucks crash at Coquihalla highway, 1 dead, 2 injured

Merritt RCMP confirming one dead after a collision on the Coquihalla Highway. ...

The Asian Star and Punjabi Star is your news, entertainment, music fashion newspaper and website serving Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley.
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

© The Asian Star Newspaper - Surrey, BC