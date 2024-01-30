Environment Canada says daily high temperature at Vancouver airport hit 14.3 C on Monday, breaking the previous record of 13.3 C in 1940. Some records were also broken at multiple weather stations in Greater Victoria, where temperatures reached 15.3 C, surpassing the 1931 mark of 13.3 C. The mercury hit national high of 18.2 C in Abbotsford and 17.3 C in West Vancouver, both about three degrees beyond previous daily records.Meanwhile, flood and avalanche risks remain elevated throughout the province’s South Coast, where a series of atmospheric rivers have been bringing heavy rain with the warm temperatures.