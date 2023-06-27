Two dead after Sunday morning crash in South Surrey

Two people dead after early Sunday morning crash in South Surrey.

One driver is in police custody after the crash, which happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning (June 25) in the 3300-block of 176 Street.

A Volkswagen Golf with a single occupant was northbound on 176 Street past 32 Avenue, when it collided with a Hyundai sedan with a driver and three passengers that was also northbound, according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Both vehicles were knocked from the roadway into a water-filled ditch on the east side of the roadway.

“Despite immediate life-saving efforts from numerous first responders on scene, two people from the Hyundai have died of their injuries and one other is in critical condition,” the release said.

“The fourth occupant of the Hyundai suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

Police detained the driver of the Volkswagen.

“The investigation continues, and initial indications are that speed and alcohol may be contributing factors,” the release said.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading this investigation, with assistance from frontline police officers as well as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).