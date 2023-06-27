Search
HomeLocal NewsTwo dead after Sunday morning crash in South Surrey

Two dead after Sunday morning crash in South Surrey

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
spot_img

Two people dead after early Sunday morning crash in South Surrey.

One driver is in police custody after the crash, which happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning (June 25) in the 3300-block of 176 Street.

A Volkswagen Golf with a single occupant was northbound on 176 Street past 32 Avenue, when it collided with a Hyundai sedan with a driver and three passengers that was also northbound, according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Both vehicles were knocked from the roadway into a water-filled ditch on the east side of the roadway.

“Despite immediate life-saving efforts from numerous first responders on scene, two people from the Hyundai have died of their injuries and one other is in critical condition,” the release said.

“The fourth occupant of the Hyundai suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

Police detained the driver of the Volkswagen.

“The investigation continues, and initial indications are that speed and alcohol may be contributing factors,” the release said.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading this investigation, with assistance from frontline police officers as well as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

Latest articles

Local News

Police arrest three during in-progress catalytic converter theft

Delta police are recommending charges against a Surrey man and two people from Edmonton...
Local News

26 arrests in Surrey during single-day crackdown on retail theft

Twenty-six people were arrested during a single-day coordinated effort by Surrey Mounties, Transit Police...
Uncategorized

Pineapple Financial Inc. Expands Mortgage Services to Western Canada

The Canadian mortgage leader builds an alliance with Canada Lending House to serve British Columbia and...
National

96-year-old woman breaks 5K race record

Rejeanne Fairhead stood at the starting line in front of Ottawa’s city hall on...

More like this

Local News

Police arrest three during in-progress catalytic converter theft

Delta police are recommending charges against a Surrey man and two people from Edmonton...
Local News

26 arrests in Surrey during single-day crackdown on retail theft

Twenty-six people were arrested during a single-day coordinated effort by Surrey Mounties, Transit Police...
Uncategorized

Pineapple Financial Inc. Expands Mortgage Services to Western Canada

The Canadian mortgage leader builds an alliance with Canada Lending House to serve British Columbia and...

The Asian Star and Punjabi Star is your news, entertainment, music fashion newspaper and website serving Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley.
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

© The Asian Star Newspaper - Surrey, BC