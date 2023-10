TransLink’s SkyTrain system is the fourth busiest rapid transit in North America, trailing only behind New York, Toronto and Montreal.

“It’s remarkable to me that our system is now busier than Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston,” Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink, told the TransLink open board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

At the beginning of September, bus service was increased on 22 routes including several that serve post-secondary institutions.