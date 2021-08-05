Surrey’s weekly Covid-19 cases on the rise again

Surrey’s weekly Covid-19 cases continue to rise, with a slight incease from the previous reporting period.

The region reported 53 cases for the week of July 25 to 31, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s up 17 cases from the previous week.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 hovered around two per cent for the week of July 27 to Aug. 2. Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (two cases), Whalley (two), Guildford (three), West Newton (one), East Newton (one), Fleetwood (two), Cloverdale (two), Panorama (one) and South Surrey (two).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity is at one per cent throughout most of the city, staying roughly the same from the previous reporting period: North Surrey (one per cent), Whalley (two per cent), Guildford (two per cent), West Newton (zero per cent), East Newton (one per cent), Fleetwood (two per cent), Cloverdale (one per cent), Panorama (one per cent) and South Surrey (one per cent).

Surrey has been competing with Vancouver in recent weeks for the most cases per week. For this reporting period, Vancouver had more than double the number of cases Surrey recorded, with 120 and Burnaby recorded 54 cases.

For the week July 25 to 31, Surrey was followed by Langley (37 cases), Abbotsford (28), Tri-Cities (27), North Vancouver (26), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (24), Richmond (21), Mission (18), South Surrey/White Rock (8), Delta (5), New Westminster (5) and West Vancouver (3).