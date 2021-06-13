Surrey’s weekly Covid-19 cases continue to drop

Surrey’s weekly cases continue to drop, push for 80% vaccination rate citywide. Surrey recorded 263 new Covid-19 cases for the week of May 30 to June 5, 2021, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Continuing its downward trend for weekly cases, this is the fewest cases reported since before the second wave last fall.

Cases have been on the decline for the last five reporting periods, with 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1, 1,409 cases May 2 to 8, 1,094 cases May 9 to 15, 721 cases for May 16 to 22 and 460 cases for May 23 to 29.

