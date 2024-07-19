Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society Invites Proposals for $500K in 2024 Grants

The Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society (SHHS) has issued its 2024 Grant Call for Submissions from charitable and non-profit organizations seeking funding support for projects and initiatives to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in Surrey. This year, up to $500,000 in grants is available. Submissions are accepted now through 5 p.m. PDT on August 30, with the grant allocation announcement taking place in September 2024.

“Addressing homelessness and housing insecurity is an important priority for Surrey,” said Brenda Locke, City of Surrey mayor. “The City is proud to have helped create the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society and to provide ongoing support for its dedicated work to support some of our most vulnerable residents.”

SHHS was established as an independent charity in 2008 by the City of Surrey. SHHS receives the funding which makes its grant program possible from both the City and private sector donors. Building on the legacy of the initial $9 Million endowment, and with the generosity of Surrey residents who contribute, this grant program is made possible.

“Our grant fund was created to help make it possible for social services organizations fighting homelessness in our city to help bring their projects to life,” says Councillor Pardeep Kooner, President of the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society Board. “In the past, our grants have made some key homelessness-alleviating projects possible, and we look forward to supporting more of that great work.”

Supporting Priority Populations, Creating Housing and Building Capacity

To qualify for a grant, submissions must either help create housing or grow an organization’s ability to assist those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. As well, initiatives must support one or more of SHHS’s priority populations: Indigenous peoples, women and single mother-led families, youth aging out of care, seniors, or those experiencing mental health or substance use challenges which interfere with their ability to find housing.

There is no limit on the number of submissions an organization may make, or the amount they may request; however, total grants will not exceed $500,0000.