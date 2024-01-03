Search
HomeLocal NewsShooting in Port Kells sent one hospital with serious injuries

Local News

By TAS NEWS
One man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries after shooting in Port Kells. Mounties are investigating an overnight shooting which left one person injured in Port Kells. “Evidence-gathering is still underway, but initial indications are this was a targeted, isolated incident,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb, RCMP media relations officer, noted in a press release. One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to the release (issued Jan. 2). Mounties first responded to report of shots fired in the 18900-block of 92 Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Jan 1. If anyone has information, or possibly dash-cam footage from the area around that time, to please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting solvecrime.ca.

