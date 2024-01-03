One man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries after shooting in Port Kells. Mounties are investigating an overnight shooting which left one person injured in Port Kells. “Evidence-gathering is still underway, but initial indications are this was a targeted, isolated incident,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb, RCMP media relations officer, noted in a press release. One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to the release (issued Jan. 2). Mounties first responded to report of shots fired in the 18900-block of 92 Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Jan 1. If anyone has information, or possibly dash-cam footage from the area around that time, to please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting solvecrime.ca.