Semi-trucks crash at Coquihalla highway, 1 dead, 2 injured

By TAS NEWS
Merritt RCMP confirming one dead after a collision on the Coquihalla Highway. Police were alerted to the crash approximately 45 kilometres south of Merritt after a Ford F150 travelling southbound crossed the centre median ditch and collided with oncoming traffic.

The F150 struck a semi-truck and trailer heading northbound in the slow lane, said S/Sgt. Josh Roda. The driver of the F150 was declared dead at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries.

The crash stopped traffic in both directions after the truck ended up in a centre ditch. BC Ambulance Service, fire trucks, and a towing truck were on scene Monday afternoon near Larson Hill. Drivers were asked to take Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

“We are still investigating the exact cause of the collision. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased”, says S/Sgt. Josh Roda. “We want to remind the public to slow down and drive to the conditions this winter. The conditions on the Coquihalla Highway can change quickly.”

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage and has not yet spoken to police, please call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

