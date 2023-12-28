Search
Another semi-truck collided with overpass Highway 99.

The latest incident happened in Delta on Thursday, December 28, shortly afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene have confirmed that the collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, affecting 112th Street between Ladner Trunk Road and Highway 91.

According to crews at the scene, two vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the collision.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Southbound traffic is currently blocked at the overpass, causing congestion. Meanwhile, the overpass itself is inaccessible in both directions as crews work to assess the situation.

