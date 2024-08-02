Richmond Hospital redevelopment project advances

RICHMOND – People in Richmond and surrounding areas are a step closer to a new acute-care tower following the release of candidates shortlisted to advance to the next stage of Phase 2 of the Richmond Hospital redevelopment project.

The three shortlisted teams are:

* Bird Design-Build Construction Inc., Stantec Architecture Ltd., AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc., and AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc.;

* EllisDon Corporation, DIALOG BC Architecture Engineering Interior Design Planning Inc., PML Professional Mechanical Ltd., and Houle Electric Limited; and

* Graham Design Builders LP and HDR Architecture Associates, Inc.

“I welcome the announcement of the successful candidates in this competitive RFP process and look forward to seeing the plans to build the new nine-floor acute-care tower at the Richmond Hospital move forward,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “With the largest health-care investment in Richmond’s history, our government is committed to building on local health-care services, supporting patients in receiving the highest quality care and providing an exceptional workplace for staff and health-care providers.”

The Richmond Hospital redevelopment will add 113 more hospital beds, increasing from 246 to 359 acute-care beds. Medical-care spaces will increase, including three more operating rooms bringing the total to 11. Emergency-department spaces will increase from 62 to 86, with three CT scanners added, along with another MRI for a total of two, and an additional interventional-radiology room will be added to the hospital in future.

This RFP process is expected to take approximately six months. Then the team will start the alliance-development phase, which is anticipated to take one year. Phase 2 construction of the new 216-bed Yurkovich Family Pavilion is expected to start in early 2026 and finish in 2029.

Phase 1 of the Richmond Hospital redevelopment is already underway. This includes the renovations to the Milan Ilich Pavilion for the new cancer-care clinic, which were completed in October 2023 with the facility opening to patients on Nov. 27, 2023, relocation of services and the demolition of the Rotunda building. Work on the demolition of the Park Centre is expected to begin in December 2024.

The total project cost is $1.96 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion since the business plan developed in 2020-21, primarily due to construction-cost escalation related to market conditions across all sectors.

Richmond Hospital opened in 1966 and has 246 beds that serve Richmond, South Vancouver and Delta, as well as people using Vancouver International Airport and BC Ferries facilities.