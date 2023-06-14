Police arrest three during in-progress catalytic converter theft

Delta police are recommending charges against a Surrey man and two people from Edmonton allegedly caught in the act while stealing a catalytic converter. Four stolen catalytic converters plus tools and a vehicle used during the theft were seized.

According to police, a DPD officer observed the suspects stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked in the underground lot at the Cascades Casino in Ladner at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

The officer subsequently pulled the suspects’ vehicle over and arrested three people, a 30-year-old man from Surrey, a 32-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta., and a 31-year-old woman also from Edmonton.