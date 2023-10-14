Search
HomeLocal NewsPedestrian hit by semi-truck in Whalley

Pedestrian hit by semi-truck in Whalley

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a semi-truck in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP said it received a report of a pedestrian struck by a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of King George Boulevard north of 104th Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with police. Witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

