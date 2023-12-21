Search
One dead in crash involving dump truck & SUV at 80th Ave.

By TAS NEWS
One person died after a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Surrey Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 12200 block of 80th Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, one person was declared deceased at the scene,” a statement from the Surrey RCMP says.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working to identify all factors that led to this fatality,” it continues.

No further details were provided.

The stretch of 80th Avenue between 124 Street and 120A Street is expected to remain closed for an “undetermined” amount of time while police are on scene.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-204342. 

