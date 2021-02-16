Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he received further reassurance this week that Canada’s expected supply of COVID-19 vaccines is secure.

Trudeau says he spoke this morning with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Europe’s export controls and Moderna chair Noubar Afeyan yesterday about the company’s Canadian contract.

Moderna has been struggling with expanding production lines in Europe but Trudeau says Afeyan told him Canada’s contract to get two million doses of Moderna’s vaccine by March 31 will be fulfilled.