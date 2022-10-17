Most expensive cities to rent a home in Canada

The Canadian housing market continues to witness a dramatic climb in rental prices according to a report.

With cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in June, the majority of Canadian cities included in the report (60 per cent) experienced double-digit year-over-year rent price increases.

The monthly rent for a one-bedroom in Toronto, for instance, has now reached an average of $2,000, with a two-bedroom rental settling at $2,630.

