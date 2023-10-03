A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Surrey, B.C. early Saturday morning.

The crash just before 6 a.m. in the 13400 block of 96th Avenue shut down roads in the area as Surrey RCMP gather evidence. Police said they have closed 96 Avenue between King George Boulevard and 134A Street to traffic “until further notice,” police said midday Saturday.

“Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire attended … and unfortunately the unidentified male was pronounced deceased at scene,” said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Sam Sanghera in statement. Police are asking that anyone with more information or dash camera footage from the area at the time contact Surrey RCMP.