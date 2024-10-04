Jinny Sims talks to The Asian Star

Jinny Sims, the incumbent MLA for Surrey-Panorama in the provincial NDP government, is campaigning to retain her seat. “I have this motto: we’ve done a lot, but there is much more to do,” she emphasizes.

Born in India and raised in England, Jinny initially pursued a career in education instead of aviation—“I was half an inch too short to become a pilot,” she quips. Her early involvement in social work included teaching English to young inmates lacking basic reading and writing skills, igniting her passion for advocating for students and teachers. As president of the BC Teachers Federation, she fought for students’ rights and secured crucial concessions from the BC Liberal government after a lengthy court battle.

“In 2000, the BC Liberal government decimated our agreement and stripped away essential learning conditions,” she recalls. The government’s actions impacted not only class size but also safety protocols for emergencies like earthquakes.

Jinny recounts the organized resistance that followed: “In 2005, the BC Liberals attempted to revoke our bargaining rights. We called our strike ‘civil disobedience,’ emphasizing our commitment to class size and support for special needs students. It was a success, thanks to strong public support.”

As an MLA with the NDP, Jinny reflects on the strides made in Surrey, one of the province’s fastest-growing cities. “The BC Liberals, now the Conservative Party of BC, sold land designated for schools and a critical second hospital just to balance their budget. We’ve created 15,000 new elementary school seats and are building that second hospital in Cloverdale, along with additional healthcare facilities across the province.”

To those questioning why it took so long to start building, she explains the complexities involved in these developments, particularly regarding land use: “We had to transfer educational land for healthcare purposes, negotiating with our three First Nations. Their cooperation helped expedite this process, reducing what typically takes ten years to just eighteen months.” She adds that she is very thankful to the three First Nations for expediting this process.

Jinny continued, reminding voters that John Rustad was part of the BC Liberals party – the party that did nothing for the fastest growing city in BC –: “They had no concept plan for the hospital. We have laid out a comprehensive plan and are now in the construction phase, which takes time.”

Looking ahead, Jinny touts the NDP’s investments in healthcare, including Canada’s first new medical school in a century, set to open in Surrey.

Her message to residents is clear: “We’re moving in the right direction. Now is not the time to elect John Rustad, who proposes to cut $4.5 billion from healthcare. There’s no excess in our system—cuts would mean closing hospitals and not hiring necessary healthcare staff.”

