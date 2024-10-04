Jagrup Brar talks about Surrey’s progress



By: Harvinder Sandhu

Jagrup Brar, the incumbent MLA candidate for Surrey-Fleetwood, is focused on the new SkyTrain project connecting Langley to Surrey and Vancouver. The Asian Star sought his insights on the SkyTrain’s progress and its impact on housing along Fraser Highway.

“The new SkyTrain is on schedule,” he states. “Originally, it was planned in two phases—from downtown Surrey to 166th Street, then to Langley. When the BC NDP took over from TransLink, we decided to complete it in one phase, allowing us to accelerate construction and save both time and money.”

He explains that the initial two-phase project was due to a lack of funding. “The BC NDP committed to fully fund this project and secured additional federal funding. It’s now being managed by the BC Ministry of Transportation.”

Mr. Brar shared that the government has purchased four acres of land at 152nd Street for a station that will include 700 units of affordable housing, providing residents with easy access to public transportation. “This model will be replicated at every station along the SkyTrain line to Langley.”

He emphasizes that affordable housing will involve government initiatives through BC Housing, non-profit organizations, and religious groups. “We’re currently building a significant project called Diversity Village in collaboration with PICS.”

This election marks Mr. Brar’s seventh, having been elected five times previously. “I want to thank the people of Surrey for their continued support.”

When asked about the main issues facing his constituents, Mr. Brar noted, “Surrey is the fastest-growing city in the province, which brings both opportunities and challenges. As a result, residents face significant hurdles regarding housing, schools, and healthcare. I’m proud of David Eby and his team for taking comprehensive steps to address these issues.”

He reiterated the BC NDP’s commitment to tackling the challenges that have arisen from Surrey’s rapid growth over the past thirty years. “We’ve opened a new hospital in Surrey, established the Surrey-Newton Urgent and Primary Care Centre at 6830 King George Blvd to address the shortage of family doctors, and created 15,000 new elementary school seats—equivalent to 20 new schools. This is an issue the BC Liberals neglected.”

Mr. Brar also highlighted the establishment of a new medical school in Surrey to train more family physicians and the hiring of 6,000 nurses across BC, with over 70 additional doctors now providing care in Surrey. He pointed out that the BC NDP has granted prescription rights to pharmacists for minor illnesses, alleviating pressure on a strained healthcare system.

“In contrast, John Rustad is part of the BC Liberal government, now the Conservative Party of BC, which neglected Surrey by selling land earmarked for a new hospital and schools—21 properties in total. They cut healthcare funding and laid off 8,000 healthcare workers, primarily affecting women in support roles, while providing tax cuts to corporations and increasing class sizes.”

Mr. Brar warns, “If John Rustad and his team regain power, we can expect similar outcomes. They’ve already stated intentions to cut healthcare and have no concrete plan for the housing crisis. This is what Surrey and BC residents can anticipate from the new Conservative Party of BC.”

