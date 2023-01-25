Intense cold coming to Metro Vancouver this weekend

Cold weather is expected to arrive to Metro Vancouver this weekend with minimum temperatures between -6 and -10 Celsius. A frigid arctic air mass that has brought record cold to Siberia is set to reach Metro Vancouver and the rest of B.C. by next weekend – and it could last weeks According to The Weather Network. The polar vortex that sits over the North Pole has been especially intense over the past week due to an unusual jet stream locking the cold in place.

The cold is expected to impact all over B.C. and Alberta, then freezing levels begin to drop slowly.

Municipalities are expected to announce their extreme-cold shelter plans this week.