Homicide investigators release sketch of suspect in deadly Surrey taxicab shooting

Homicide investigators are hoping a sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Surrey will help them find the killer.

Man was killed and taxi driver injured on August 9 after shots were fired near 108 Avenue and 148 Street in Surrey. The passenger, David Chavez-Jara, died on the scene, while the taxi driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says its investigators worked with a RCMP forensic artist to create a forensic facial image of the suspect, based on the evidence collected.

Anyone who think they might recognized the suspect or who has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.