Free transit for veterans on Remembrance Day – Holiday fares in effect for other customers on November 11

To honour the service and sacrifices of past and present veterans, TransLink is offering free transit on Remembrance Day for all services, including HandyDART.

Veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police and fire departments, Canadian Coast Guard, and BC Ambulance Service can present their badge, military ID, Veteran’s Service Card, or appear in uniform to receive free transit.

On November 11, veterans and other eligible customers can ride buses for free all day without tapping their Compass Cards. SkyTrain and SeaBus service will be free for eligible customers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one accessible fare gate will be left open at all stations during these times to accommodate.

“This Remembrance Day, TransLink is honoured to support those who have served and continue to serve our country,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “On November 11, we also want to acknowledge all the first responders who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and secure every day.”

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion will be giving out poppies by donation at various transit hubs around the region.

“The funds raised by the Poppy Campaign enable us to fulfill our mission within our communities and ensures our veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, and their families get the support they deserve,” says BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Foundation President Craig Thomson. “Our partnership with TransLink is a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with everyday Canadians.”

TransLink encourages customers to take transit to Remembrance Day ceremonies around Metro Vancouver.

Remembrance Day Service (Friday, November 11):

Holiday fares in effect for non-veterans (1-Zone fare to travel across all zones).

Bus, SkyTrain, and SeaBus services will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

West Coast Express will not be operating.

The TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

SkyTrain, SeaBus, and buses will observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m. (buses will stop at nearest stop closest to the hour) across the transit system.

Service returns to regular Saturday schedules for all modes on November 12.