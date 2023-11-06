Surrey City Hall was busy with people celebrating Diwali, known as Festival of Lights, on Sunday.

A celebration of life and new beginnings, Diwali Fest 2023 kicked off with a Mehendi night on Oct. 26 in Surrey, with different activities planned throughout the city to celebrate the holiday.

The main lobby of city hall featured several vendors, crafts tables for children, and plenty of seats for the theatre set off to the side, where several artists performed, as well as a food truck and vendors outside, in the city hall plaza, as well. “Diwali is the biggest festival celebrated in India and on the Indian sub-continent,” said, a member of Diwali Fest board.