Search
HomeLocal NewsDiwali celebrations at Surrey City Hall

Diwali celebrations at Surrey City Hall

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
spot_img

Surrey City Hall was busy with people celebrating Diwali, known as Festival of Lights, on Sunday.

A celebration of life and new beginnings, Diwali Fest 2023 kicked off with a Mehendi night on Oct. 26 in Surrey, with different activities planned throughout the city to celebrate the holiday.

The main lobby of city hall featured several vendors, crafts tables for children, and plenty of seats for the theatre set off to the side, where several artists performed, as well as a food truck and vendors outside, in the city hall plaza, as well. “Diwali is the biggest festival celebrated in India and on the Indian sub-continent,” said, a member of Diwali Fest board.

Latest articles

Local News

November 5 clock back as daylight saving time comes to end

The clocks will go back 60 minutes across most of the province as daylight saving ends...
National

54% of Canadians believe fewer kids are trick-or-treating in 2023: Poll

A new poll says about half of Canadians believe fewer kids are trick-or-treating in...
Local News

Windy & rainy conditions overnight caused may residents without power

Wind and heavy rain across South Coast of British Columbia have resulted in tens...
Local News

Many British Columbians beginning to question BC’s carbon tax – poll finds

The past two years have provided plenty of opportunities for British Columbians to focus...

More like this

Local News

November 5 clock back as daylight saving time comes to end

The clocks will go back 60 minutes across most of the province as daylight saving ends...
National

54% of Canadians believe fewer kids are trick-or-treating in 2023: Poll

A new poll says about half of Canadians believe fewer kids are trick-or-treating in...
Local News

Windy & rainy conditions overnight caused may residents without power

Wind and heavy rain across South Coast of British Columbia have resulted in tens...

The Asian Star and Punjabi Star is your news, entertainment, music fashion newspaper and website serving Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley.
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

© The Asian Star Newspaper - Surrey, BC