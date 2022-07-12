Cyclist thrown after being hit by car at King George and 102 Avenue

A cyclist was thrown several feet, reportedly out of his shoes, after being hit by a car at King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue shortly before 5 pm on Monday. Cyclist sustained serious head injury, treated by paramedics before transport to the hospital.

“This cyclist is still in hospital in serious condition but it’s non-life-threatening issues,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said Tuesday.

The driver is cooperating with police, she added.

“The investigation is still in the early stages. I can’t comment on whether there will be any charges coming at this point as they’re still investigating to collect all the evidence from the scene as well as the traffic-cam, CCTV footage.”