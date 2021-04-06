BC’s online vaccine booking system launches

Starting at 8:00 am on Tuesday, people born in 1950 and earlier (71 and older), Indigenous people 18 and older, and those deemed clinically vulnerable can register to book their vaccine appointment through the province’s Get Vaccinated system.

The province’s long-awaited online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination launches at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, just after B.C. had three days in a row of daily COVID-19 cases topping or nearing 1,000.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, people born in 1950 and earlier (71 and older), Indigenous people 18 and older, and those clinically vulnerable can register to book their vaccine appointment through the province’s Get Vaccinated system. People can register online at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, by telephone through a provincial call centre at 1-833-838-2323 or in-person at the nearest Service B.C. location.