BC set to lay out restart road map as Covid-19 cases slow, Vaccination increase

A plan to be announced today that will start to get life and the economy back to normal in British Columbia with the methodical lifting of Covid-19 health restrictions.

Premier John Horgan said last week the restart will set the course for a future direction as Covid-19 cases decline and more people receive vaccinations, but it will take time to reach the final destination.

The province had been entering Phase 3 of its restart plan when case counts climbed to new highs in March, forcing a stop of indoor dining, adult group fitness and non-essential travel outside health authorities, while health officials also backtracked on allowing in-person religious services.

Horgan said the plans involve the gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July the province will be in a much better place.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the restart plan will take a measured approach as opposed to an immediate, full-scale reopening.

Walt Judas, BC’s Tourism Industry Association chief executive officer, says the non-essential travel restrictions were deeply felt by tourism operators who saw fishing, golfing and weekend getaway ventures dry up.