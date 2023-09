B.C. producers are still trying to get a clear picture of the damages wrought by the ongoing fires.

With more than 400 active wildfires still burning in BC and many residents yet to return to their homes, it’s too early to know the fate of the province’s honeybees.

But that hasn’t stopped, president of the B.C. Honey Producers’ Association, from worrying about the small buzzing pollinators and the farmers who care for them.