Amid soaring temperatures BC announce ban on campfires, fireworks and open area burning.

BC announced a province-wide ban on campfires. The restrictions take effect on Wednesday, June 30, at noon PST and include campfires but also Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The use of fireworks, sky lanterns and chimneys and tiki torches are also prohibited. Amid scorching temperatures that are expected to continue through the week, including on Canada Day.

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

There are 20 active wildfires burning in the province, 13 of which sparked in the past two days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.