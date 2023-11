A new poll says about half of Canadians believe fewer kids are trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood.

Angus Reid Institute’s latest poll says 54% of Canadians believe there are fewer kids trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood compared to a decade ago, while about 35 per cent say their community is less safe than it was 10 years ago.

When asked when the right age to stop trick-or-treating, 12 years old came out on top at 21 per cent.