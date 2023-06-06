26 arrests in Surrey during single-day crackdown on retail theft

Twenty-six people were arrested during a single-day coordinated effort by Surrey Mounties, Transit Police and Delta Police in Guildford, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

Police targeted retail theft on Monday, May 25 at Guildford Town Centre.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Surrey RCMP’s North Community Response Unit, Metro Vancouver Transit Police Service Crime Suppression Team and the Delta Police Service Patrol Support Team together targeted retail theft on May 25 at Guildford Town Centre.

“In one day, police made 26 arrests, including executing five arrest warrants, and recommended 15 criminal charges,” Munn said.

“Over $5,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered including, food, clothing, electronics, and cosmetics. The people arrested ranged in age from teenagers to adults in their forties.”