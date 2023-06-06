Search
HomeLocal News26 arrests in Surrey during single-day crackdown on retail theft

26 arrests in Surrey during single-day crackdown on retail theft

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
spot_img

Twenty-six people were arrested during a single-day coordinated effort by Surrey Mounties, Transit Police and Delta Police in Guildford, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

Police targeted retail theft on Monday, May 25 at Guildford Town Centre.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Surrey RCMP’s North Community Response Unit, Metro Vancouver Transit Police Service Crime Suppression Team and the Delta Police Service Patrol Support Team together targeted retail theft on May 25 at Guildford Town Centre.

“In one day, police made 26 arrests, including executing five arrest warrants, and recommended 15 criminal charges,” Munn said.

“Over $5,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered including, food, clothing, electronics, and cosmetics. The people arrested ranged in age from teenagers to adults in their forties.”

Latest articles

Uncategorized

Pineapple Financial Inc. Expands Mortgage Services to Western Canada

The Canadian mortgage leader builds an alliance with Canada Lending House to serve British Columbia and...
National

96-year-old woman breaks 5K race record

Rejeanne Fairhead stood at the starting line in front of Ottawa’s city hall on...
Local News

Large fire erupt in vacant Whalley building

It was a busy day for Surrey Fire Service firefighters, as they battled to...
Local News

This weekend Pattullo Bridge will be closed northbound as crews to build replacement span.

This weekend, Pattullo Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic travelling from Surrey to...

More like this

Uncategorized

Pineapple Financial Inc. Expands Mortgage Services to Western Canada

The Canadian mortgage leader builds an alliance with Canada Lending House to serve British Columbia and...
National

96-year-old woman breaks 5K race record

Rejeanne Fairhead stood at the starting line in front of Ottawa’s city hall on...
Local News

Large fire erupt in vacant Whalley building

It was a busy day for Surrey Fire Service firefighters, as they battled to...

The Asian Star and Punjabi Star is your news, entertainment, music fashion newspaper and website serving Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley.
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

© The Asian Star Newspaper - Surrey, BC