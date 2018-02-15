WORLD
Lungi getting international fame
For generations, men and women in South Asia and other parts of the world have been wearing a dress is called lungi, mostly for...
Teen found locked in basement for 2 years, two people charged
A 14-year-old boy who weighs about 55 pounds is fighting for his life in a hospital after spending much of two years locked away...
Business recovering from lows amid Trump’s win in US elections
Sensex recovers amid Trump win & black money curb, down 339 pts Equity benchmarks recovered sharply from day's lows. Equity benchmarks recovered sharply from day's...
Kamala Harris makes history, elected to US Senate
California Attorney General Kamala Harris made history Nov. 8, handily winning her race with a double-digit lead to become the first Indian American elected...
Anti-Trump protests around USA, thousands join
Protesters march North on State Street to express their disapproval of the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States,...
India to close western borders by 2018
India will completely seal its border with Pakistan by 2018 says Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Talking to reporters here after a meeting to review...
5 masked men robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint
Millions of pounds worth of jewellery stolen after incident at private residence involving five armed, masked men Kim Kardashian West has been robbed at gunpoint...
Trump and Hillary Clinton face off in first US presidential debate
Hillary Clinton took control of the opening minutes of the presidential debate on Monday, going on the attack to question Donald J. Trump’s credentials...
76th Martyrdom Day of Udham Singh Celebrated at Gadar Hall
San Francisco: Several Indian American community members and others gathered at the Gadar Memorial Hall here July 31 for the annual celebration honoring Udham...
New York University students’ team creates ‘Smart’ Rehab for stroke patients
A team of Indian American students and professors at New York University Tandon School of Engineering has created a way to help the rehabilitation...