Victoria, Powell River home to Canada’s highest gas prices

Greater Victoria is currently home to some of the highest gasoline prices in the country, edging out Vancouver by more than two cents per litre.

Residents on the South Island were paying an average of 142.8 cents per litre Monday, according to the latest figures from international gas-price aggregator GasBuddy.

In Powell River, gas prices reached as high as 145.9 cents per litre.

Nine fuel stations in the capital region were selling regular gasoline for 142.9 cents a litre Monday afternoon, while the Costco station in Langford was selling regular gasoline for 139.9 cents.

Elsewhere on Vancover Island, drivers were paying an average of 139 cents in Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley, 138.9 in the Alberni-Clayoquot region, and 132.2 in Comox-Strathcona and North Island regions.