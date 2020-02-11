Surrey city council to look at expanding Fleetwood plan area

If approved, the Fleetwood plan area would be the “largest secondary plan area” in the city, about 1.5 times larger than the City Centre Plan area. For a total of 2,118 hectares, it would include the Fleetwood Town Centre and the West Fleetwood neighbourhoods.

The council will be receiving a report on the updated Fleetwood plan area and voting on the proposed plan area boundary for the community

Council will also be voting on a communications and engagement strategy and an interim Surrey-Langley SkyTrain “development contribution expectations policy for land use planning areas along the Fraser Highway SkyTrain corridor.”

This follows the TransLink mayor’s council approving the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain business case on Jan. 30, which will now be going to senior government for approval. The plan is to begin construction in 2022.